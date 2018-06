GRAIN ELEVATOR PREPARATIONS CONTINUE

THE CONTRACTOR IS GETTING CLOSER TO TAKING DOWN THE ANDERSON FARMS GRAIN ELEVATOR THAT WAS DAMAGED BY A MAJOR EXPLOSION IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY A WEEK AND A HALF AGO.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON GAVE AN UPDATE FRIDAY MORNING ON THE PROGRESS OF PREPARATIONS BY TERMINAL SOLUTIONS PERSONNEL:

A 270 FOOT TALL CRANE HAS BEEN ERECTED TO TAKE DOWN THE ELEVATOR.

THAT DEMOLITION WILL LIKELY RAISE SOME DUST, SOMETHING MAHON SAYS AUTHORITIES ARE PREPARED TO DEAL WITH:

THE CHIEF SAYS THE REMAINING DISPLACED RESIDENTS ARE BEING INFORMED OF THE PROGRESS AND WILL BE ADVISED WHEN IT IS SAFE FOR THEM TO RETURN HOME.