Bly Named Head Coach of BC Softball

“We are really excited to have Coach Bly join our coaching staff,” stated Nelson. “She has an outstanding vision for the future of our softball program, and she has all the qualities we want in a head coach. Her personality is going to energize our softball program, and we think she’ll be a great fit at Briar Cliff.”

Bly has coaching experience dating all the way back to 2006 with her most recent position being the head softball coach at Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Clearwater, Florida since the 2016 season. From 2006-2015, Bly served as the lead clinician and instructor for The Fastpitch Formula in Tampa, Florida and Chicago, Illinois. She was also the head softball coach for the Orland Park A’s, a premier travel club organization in Chicago from 2008-2011. She also has experience working in higher education as an instructional designer and served as an instructional analyst, student services specialist and admissions counselor for Saint Leo University. In 2011, Bly was a sports information assistant at University of South Florida.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Athletic Director Nic Nelson and and Briar Cliff University Interim President Rachelle Karstens for giving me this opportunity to lead the Charger softball program,” commented Bly. “I am honored to be at a university that emphasizes an unyielding commitment to their students and community. It is my intention to build a championship caliber program with student athletes that make a difference both on and off the field. I could not be more excited to be a part of the Briar Cliff family and look forward to building on the Chargers’ tradition of excellence.”

Collegiately, Bly had plenty of success on the diamond as she played for Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa from 2007-10 and South Florida from 2010-11. At Drake, Bly was named First Team All-Conference in the Missouri Valley Conference, Academic All-Conference and All-America Scholar Athlete. She was also an All-America Scholar Athlete at USF.