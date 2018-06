VANDIVERS HONORED FOR SERVICE IN SALVATION ARMY

A COUPLE WHO HAVE DEVOTED MUCH OF THEIR LIVES TO HELPING OTHERS WERE HONORED AT A RETIREMENT CEREMONY THURSDAY.

VON AND LINDA VANDIVER HAVE SPENT 23 YEARS WITH THE SALVATION ARMY, INCLUDING THE LAST DECADE IN SIOUX CITY.

VON SAYS HE AND LINDA HAVE COME TO ENJOY LIVING IN SIOUXLAND:

OC…….IS A NICE PLACE TO LIVE. :19

THE COUPLE SERVED AS MAJORS IN THE SALVATION ARMY, AND VON SAYS HE IS PROUD OF TAKING PART IN THE RECOVERY EFFORT DURING THE MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD OF 2011.

OC………REBUILD THEIR LIVES. ;21

VON WILL ALSO KEEP BUSY WITH ONE IMPORTANT LOCAL DUTY IN HIS RETIREMENT:

OC…….TO DO THAT. :08

THE VANDIVERS HAVE BOUGHT A HOME ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE WHERE LINDA SAYS SHE WILL ENJOY SEWING AND QUILTING AND ENJOYING SPENDING TIME WITH FRIENDS.