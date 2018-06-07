SOUTH DAKOTA SHERIFF FIRES DEPUTY WHO DEFEATED HIM IN TUESDAY PRIMARY

A South Dakota sheriff who lost to a deputy in the state’s Republican primary has fired that deputy who defeated him.

Bon Homme County Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired deputy sheriff Mark Maggs one minute after the polls closed Tuesday.

Maggs defeated Sheriff Gramkow 878-331 in the primary election.

Maggs posted his time-stamped termination notice signed by Gramkow on Facebook after polls closed.

Gramkow didn’t give a reason for the firing.

South Dakota is a right-to-work state where employees can be fired without cause and the state’s sheriffs have the authority to hire and fire personnel.

Gramkow declined to comment about the firing.

Maggs planned to meet with the county commission today (Thursday).

AP