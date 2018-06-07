SIOUXLAND MEALS TO HELP FEED GUATEMALAN VOLCANO VICTIMS

Meals packaged in Le Mars are making their way to help Guatemalan residents after a volcano erupted this past week in that country.

Dick Sievert, spokesman for the “Then Feed Just One” organization says nearly 17,000 packaged meals have been shipped from Honduras to the neighboring Central American nation:

OC……….horrific volcano. :18

At least 70 people have died and hundreds have lost their homes.

Sievert says the meals were transported from Honduras to Guatemala by way of the embassy.

OC…….for the victims. :18

Each packaged meal is capable of feeding up to six people.

In addition to food being sent to the volcano damaged area, blankets, shoes, and water purification kits were also sent as part of the relief effort.

Sievert says another shipment of food, that was packaged in early May, is currently enroute to Honduras, in order to re-stock the depleted inventories there.

Photo courtesy CBS