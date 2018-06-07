ONE SIOUXLAND & TYSON PARTNER TO HELP LOCAL IMMIGRANTS

The Siouxland population is continuing to become more diverse and an effort is underway to help those new citizens become a part of our local community.

Tyson Foods is partnering with One Siouxland, an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation to hold 15 workshops throughout the tri-state region over the next year.

Erica DeLeon is the Director of One Siouxland:

OC………of our community. :11

U.S. Census figures show that from 2010-15, Sioux City’s population grew by 1.3 per cent, but the immigrant population increased 12.3 per cent.

Immigrants make up 8.8 per cent of the metro Sioux City population, and nearly 21% of Dakota County.

DeLeon says it’s important to integrate them into being part of our community:

OC………..really is their community. ;21

Tyson is contributing an $85-thousand dollar grant to the “Building a Stronger Siouxland” effort.

Those workshops will help newcomers acquire the skills and information needed to access basic local services and needs, advance their education or work skills, and become involved in the community.

One Siouxland’s national partner, Welcoming America, will work alongside the community leaders on the project.