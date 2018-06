CRANE PREPARES TO TAKE DOWN DAMAGED GRAIN ELEVATOR

A 270 FOOT TALL CRANE HAS BEEN ERECTED NEXT TO THE ANDERSON FARMS GRAIN ELEVATOR THAT WAS DAMAGED BY A MAJOR EXPLOSION IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY A WEEK AND A HALF AGO.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS AS THE CRANE FROM TERMINAL SOLUTIONS TAKES DOWN THE REMNANTS OF THE ELEVATOR, EFFORTS TO ALLOW DISPLACED RESIDENTS TO RETURN TO THEIR NEARBY HOMES WILL INCREASE:

OC……..ENERGIZE THE HOMES. ;27

THIRTEEN HOMES HAVE ALREADY HAD SOME UTILITIES RESTORED.

A PROGRESS MEETING WITH THE REMAINING DISPLACED RESIDENTS WILL TAKE PLACE FRIDAY AT 5PM IN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HALL:

OC………AS FAST AS WE CAN. :10

MAHON SAYS THEY WILL TRY TO SET UP A LIVE CAMERA WITH A FACEBOOK FEED TO SHOW THE ELEVATOR BEING TAKEN DOWN.

HE HOPES THAT WILL KEEP ONLOOKERS FROM COMING TO THE SCENE TO WATCH THE DEMOLITION TAKING PLACE.