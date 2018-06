SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN STRING OF BURGLARIES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR HIS ALLEGED ROLE IN A STRING OF BURGLARIES.

30-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW EARL RAUSCH IS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, ONE COUNT OF SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND SIX COUNTS OF THIRD DEGREE BURGLARY.

POLICE SAY RAUSCH IS SUSPECTED OF BURGLARIES IN THE 200 THROUGH 300 BLOCKS OF SOUTH COLLINS, THE 2800 BLOCK OF WEST 5TH, THE 400 BLOCK OF COOK STREET AND THE 2300 BLOCK OF WEST FIRST.

HE IS SUSPECTED FOR OTHER BURGLARIES IN THE AREA AND POLICE SAY THEY HAVE RECOVERED NUMEROUS STOLEN ITEMS.

ANYONE THAT WAS A VICTIM OF A BURGLARY IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS SHOULD CONTACT SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6375 TO CHECK IF YOUR PROPERTY HAS BEEN RECOVERED.

RAUSCH IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $12,000 BOND.