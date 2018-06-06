SCHOLTEN WINS 4TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL NOMINATION

Former professional baseball player and paralegal J.D. Scholten won a three-person race for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Scholten won the nomination Tuesday in the 39 county district.

He’ll face eight-term GOP Repressentative Steve King, who since his initial election has cruised to easy wins in the Republican-dominated district.

Scholten told supporters that he expects a close race in November and what he needed from them to win:

Scholten had over 50% of the Democratic vote beating Spencer City Council member Leann Jacobsen who had 32% and Ames pediatrician John Paschen who garbnered 17% support.

King easily won the Republican nomination by taking 75 per cent of the vote over challenger Cyndi Hanson of Sioux City.