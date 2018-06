LIGHT TURNOUT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY PRIMARY

IT WAS A LIGHT TURNOUT IN WOODBURY COUNTY FOR TUESDAY’S IOWA PRIMARY.

A TOTAL OF 8367 BALLOTS WERE CAST, INCLUDING 3349 ABSENTEE, 2504 DEMOCRATIC AND 2470 REPUBLICAN.

MOST LOCAL CANDIDATES DID NOT FACE A PRIMARY CHALLENGE, BUT CARTER SMITH TOPPED GARIE LEWIS IN THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR THE DISTRICT 4 SEAT ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

EACH WERE RUNNING FOR OFFICE FOR THE FIRST TIME, AND SMITH SAYS HE WILL BE KNOCKING ON A LOT OF DOORS TO MEET VOTERS BETWEEN NOW AND NOVEMBER:

LEWIS PLANS TO CAMPAIGN FOR HIS FELLOW DEMOCRATS AND STAY INVOLVED IN THE POLITICAL SCENE:

SMITH WILL FACE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN MATTHEW UNG IN NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION.

IN THE RACE FOR IOWA’S 5TH DISTRICT IOWA HOUSE SEAT, DR. TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS DEFEATED JOSEPH SMALL IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY TO REPLACE RETIRING HOUSE MEMBER CHUCK HOLZ.

JENEARY WILL FACE DEMOCRAT ANDREW EMANUEL IN NOVEMBER.