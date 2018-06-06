KINSETH TO RETURN CITY CONVENTION CENTER & HOTEL TO PROMINENCE

The official ground-breaking has taken place for the new Courtyard by Marriott Hotel being constructed next to the Sioux City Convention Center.

The $22 million dollar 151-room hotel will be constructed and owned by Kinseth Hospitality.

Company spokesman Bruce Kinseth says the hotel is part of an overall Convention Center renovation and expansion project:

Kinseth Hospitality took over management of the city’s convention center a few months ago, and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore of the City Council says that combined with the new hotel should attract more business:

A new ballroom is part of the renovations in the convention center.

Rick Lecy (Lee’-see) is the general manager of the convention center and the soon to be constructed hotel:

Dennis Johnson of Ho-Chunk, who is President of the Downtown Partners board, says the new hotel project will be an anchor for existing downtown businesses:

The completion date for the project is the fall of 2019.