DEMOLITION OF SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR TO GET UNDERWAY

TRUCKS LOADED WITH PARTS TO CONSTRUCT A CRANE TO TAKE DOWN THE REMNANTS OF THE ANDERSON FARMS GRAIN ELEVATOR HAVE BEEN ARRIVING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

LT. CHRIS CHERNOCK OF THE SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SAYS THE TRUCKS FROM TERMINAL SOLUTIONS HAVE LARGE LOADS, SO COULD ONLY TRAVEL DURING THE DAYLIGHT HOURS:

OC……..READY FOR USE. :19

CHERNOCK SAYS THE HEAD OF TERMINAL SOLUTIONS WILL PERSONALLY OVERSEE THE DEMOLITION:

OC………..DEMOLITION TO BEGIN. :20

LT. CHERNOCK AGAIN ADVISES ONLOOKERS TO NOT BREACH THE POLICE TAPE AND BARRIER SURROUNDING THE DAMAGED GRAIN ELEVATOR:

OC…………CHARGED WITH TRESPASSING. :13

TWO PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AFTER THEY WERE STOPPED FOR VIOLATING THE NO TRESPASS ZONE THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.