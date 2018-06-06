DEJEAR DEFEATS MOWRER IN DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Des Moines businesswoman Deidre DeJear has won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state and will face Republican Paul Pate in November.

DeJear was the only African American woman seeking statewide office in Iowa this year.

She becomes the first African American to win a major political party nomination for a statewide office in the state.

She won the primary election Tuesday over Army veteran Jim Mowrer.

The 32-year-old DeJear owns a small marketing firm and is a former field organizer for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.