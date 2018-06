SOUTH SIOUX POLICE WARN TRESPASSERS TO STAY AWAY FROM GRAIN ELEVATOR AREA

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO ARE STILL COMING TO LOOK AT THE DAMAGED ANDERSON FARMS GRAIN ELEVATOR.

CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS WITH DEMOLITION OF THE STRUCTURE TO START SOON, THERE ARE SAFETY CONCERNS:



MAHON SAYS HIS OFFICERS ARE ALSO PROTECTING THE EVACUATED HOMES NEAR THE ELEVATOR, AND IF YOU TRESPASS, YOU COULD BE CITED OR ARRESTED:



MAHON SAYS NO CITATIONS HAVE BEEN ISSUED YET, BUT ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WHEN IT TURNED OUT THERE WAS AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR HIS ARREST.