RODRIQUEZ SENTENCED FOR 2ND DEGREE MURDER & ARSON

A Rock Valley Iowa man has been given 75 years in prison for killing his grandfather and burning his home.

20-year-old Santos Rodriguez Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Sioux County District Court to arson and second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the homicide charge from first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez stabbed 84-year-old Luis Luevanos in his Rock Valley home on October 29th and set the man’s house on fire.

Rodriguez was later arrested in Utah.

Investigators say Rodriguez admitted during a police interview to stabbing his grandfather and setting the fire.