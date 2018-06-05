NOEM & JOHNSON WIN SOUTH DAKOTA PRIMARY RACES

Congresswoman Kristi Noem has won South Dakota’s Republican primary for governor in her bid to become that state’s first woman governor.

Noem beat Attorney General Marty Jackley on Tuesday, becoming the first GOP woman to win the nomination.

The campaign soured at the end as the candidates sought to break out.

Noem will face Democrat Billie Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, in the general election.

Sutton was unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

In the race to fill Noem’s Congressional seat, former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson won the GOP primary and will face Democratic former judge Tim Bjorkman in the fall.

Voters have approved changes to South Dakota’s version of the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights in order to ease the burden on law enforcement and prosecutors.

The amendment approved Tuesday requires victims to opt in to many of their rights and specifically lets authorities share information with the public to help solve crimes.

It makes South Dakota the first state to change its version of the law, though Montana’s high court tossed it out in that state.

Officials in several states say Marsy’s Law has had unintended consequences since taking effect, including causing problems for authorities and increasing costs for counties.