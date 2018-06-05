Neustrom Selected in 5th Round by Baltimore Orioles

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Robert Neustrom became the program’s highest position player drafted since 1992 when he was selected in fifth round of 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Neustrom was selected with the 145th pick. Former Hawkeye Danan Hughes was taken in the third round (75th pick) of the 1992 MLB Draft. Neustrom is the 16th player selected under Iowa head coach Rick Heller.

The Sioux City, Iowa, native earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior after hitting .311 with 15 doubles and 11 home runs, ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten in both categories. The outfielder tied for the team-lead with 43 runs and drove in 36. He had 19 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games.

The junior year performance came a season after Neustrom earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore after hitting .310 with 55 RBIs. Neustrom also was a Cape Cod League All-Star in 2017.

In three years at Iowa, Neustrom played in 166 games with 152 starts. He started the final 116 games to close out his Hawkeye career. Neustrom hit .310 for his career with 37 doubles, four triples, and 21 home runs. He scored 108 runs and had 112 RBIs.