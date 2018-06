THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH (UPDATE)

Updated 5:56 pm 6/5/18

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY NEAR LE MARS TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

TROOPER CHAD PETERSON OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 4PM ON HIGHWAY 75 FIVE MILES NORTH OF LE MARS WHEN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 17 YEAR OLD JENNA LAUGHTON OF RURAL LE MARS, STOPPED TO TURN INTO HER DRIVEWAY:

PETERSON SAYS THE THREE PEOPLE IN THE VEHICLE THAT STRUCK LAUGHTON’S PICKUP TRUCK WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES:

THE DRIVER, 28-YEAR-OLD MARGARET JACOBSEN AND HER 5 -YEAR-OLD SON WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

HER 18 MONTH OLD DAUGHTER WAS FLOWN TO MERCY WITH UNKNOWN INJURIES.

LAUGHTON AND A 16-YEAR-OLD FEMALE COMPLAINED OF PAIN AND WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL BY A PRIVATE VEHICLE.

THE OCCUPANT OF THE THIRD VEHICLE WAS UNINJURED.

PHOTO BY DENNIS MORRICE