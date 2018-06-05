GAVINS PT. DAM WATER RELEASES TO BE INCREASED AGAIN

Water releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton into the Missouri River are being increased again.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are upping the level from 42,000 cubic feet per second to 44,000 cfs, and possibly higher, as downstream tributary flows recede.

The 2018 runoff forecast in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is 34.6 million acre feet, 136 percent of average according to the Corps.

May runoff in the Fort Peck and Garrison reaches was the second highest on record.

John Remus of the corps says the updated runoff forecast reflects the rapid melting of mountain snowpack in the upper basin as well as widespread rainfall throughout the basin.

Higher than average releases will continue over the next several months.