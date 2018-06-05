FRED HUBBELL WINS IOWA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR GOVERNOR

Retired Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell has won the Iowa Democratic primary and a chance to face Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in November.

Hubbell hasn’t been elected to office but has held numerous business positions he says make him well-positioned to lead state government.

Those jobs include executive roles at Younkers department stores, Equitable Life Insurance and the ING Group.

Hubbell’s victory over four other candidates followed a campaign in which he outspent all of his opponents.

Much of Hubbell’s campaign was self-funded, with him contributing more than $2 million of his own money in 2018.

A sixth candidate on the ballot, state Sen. Nate Boulton, dropped out of the race after allegations of sexual misconduct.