CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FEES FOR BUSINESS GAS LINE LEAK CALLS

The City Council of Sioux City has approved a plan from the city’s Fire Rescue Department to charge companies for firefighters’ responses to ruptures of natural gas lines.

The city will bill the company that causes a gas line break $2,000 for the first hour of response and $250 for each additional 15 minutes.

There will also be charges for additional personnel, vehicles, ambulance service or supplies.

Fire Chief Tom Everett says the department is looking to recoup their expenses for responding to the major gas line calls:

Everett says the fees won’t apply to small residential leaks that do not require a full response;

Those fees would also not apply to incidents lasting under 30 minutes or leaks occurring to above-ground piping inside buildings.