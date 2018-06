AGREEMENT REACHED TO DEMOLISH DAMAGED GRAIN ELEVATOR

A CONTRACTOR HAS AGREED TO TAKE DOWN THE SHELL OF THE ANDERSON FARMS GRAIN ELEVATOR IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SOUTH SIOUX FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW SAYS AN AGREEMENT WAS REACHED TUESDAY MORNING:

MERITHEW SAYS IT WILL TAKE TEN SEMIS TO HAUL IN THE PARTS OF A GIANT CRANE THAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED TO START DEMOLITION OF THE GRAIN ELEVATOR WHERE A LARGE EXPLOSION TOOK PLACE LAST TUESDAY.

UNTIL MOST OF THAT STRUCTURE IS BROUGHT DOWN, THE 26 AFFECTED HOMES NEARBY WILL STILL BE WITHOUT NATURAL GAS SERVICE.

THERE ARE STILL HOT SPOTS FROM SMOLDERING GRAIN IN THE SHELL OF THE STRUCTURE:

MERITHEW SAYS THE ELEVATOR WILL BE BROUGHT DOWN PIECE BY PIECE, AS THERE ARE CONCERNS WITH HANGING AND FALLING DEBRIS FROM THE STRUCTURE.