WINNEBAGO FIRE LEAVES 12 SENIOR CITIZENS HOMELESS

Twelve senior citizens in Winnebago, Nebraska have been left homeless after an electrical fire extensively damaged their housing complex early Monday.

Tribal officials say no injuries were reported and everyone was evacuated safely.

Fire crews from Winnebago and the surrounding area responded to extinguish the blaze.

Measures to help the displaced residents have been established, including a donation relief fund at Liberty National Bank under “Winnebago Senior Citizens Complex Fire Relief”.

A “Go Fund Me” page will also be set up and linked to the Winnebago Tribe’s website to help the residents.

Photo courtesy KMEG