TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA

TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN BOTH IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

CANDIDATES FROM EACH POLITICAL PARTY IN LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL RACES WILL BE ELECTED TO EVENTUALLY FACE OFF AGAINST EACH OTHER IN THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION.

VOTERS IN EACH STATE WILL BE ASKED TO SHOW IDENTIFICATION BEFORE THEY CAST THEIR BALLOT.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THE NEW IOWA IDENTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IS HAVING A SOFT ROLLOUT:

GILL SAYS STATE OFFICIALS HAVE DISCOVERED THAT SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO WANT TO VOTE DON’T HAVE AN I.D. CARD:

STARTING IN 2019, YOU WILL HAVE TO HAVE AN I.D. TO VOTE IN IOWA.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN IOWA FROM 7AM UNTIL 9PM.

VOTING HOURS IN SOUTH DAKOTA ARE FROM 7AM UNTIL 7PM IN BOTH TIME ZONES.