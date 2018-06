SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR DEMOLITION AGREEMENT NEARS

THE OWNER OF THE SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR DAMAGED BY AN EXPLOSION LAST TUESDAY AND CITY OFFICIALS HOPE TO HAVE ARRANGEMENTS FINALIZED WITH A CONTRACTOR TO TAKE DOWN WHAT’S LEFT OF THE TOWER STRUCTURE.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON AND OTHERS MET MONDAY MORNING:

MAHON SAYS TEN SEMI TRUCKS WILL LIKELY BE NEEDED TO TRANSPORT THE CRANE HERE, WHICH WOULD THEN BE ERECTED NEXT TO THE BURNED OUT GRAIN ELEVATOR.

MEANWHILE SOME RESIDENTS WILL REMAIN OUT OF THEIR HOMES UNTIL THAT STRUCTURE MAY BE SAFELY TAKEN DOWN:

CHIEF MAHON IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF ONLOOKERS WHO WANT TO SEE THE ELEVATOR, BUT SHOULDN’T BE APPROACHING THE BUILDING AREA:

CHIEF MAHON ALSO THANKED THE MULTITUDE OF AREA AGENCIES AND VOLUNTEERS WHO HAVE HELPED HIS 27 MAN POLICE DEPARTMENT PROVIDE SECURITY AND RELIEF AT THE SCENE OF THE EXPLOSION.

