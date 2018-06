New outdoor sculptures will soon be gracing the Sioux City downtown area.

Spokesman Joe Knoepfler says it’s time for the 13th Annual Sculpt Siouxland celebration:

The seven new sculptures can be purchased by the public at any time during the exhibit.

They will remain on display through early June 2019.

The event takes place Thursday in the Sioux City Art Center from 5-7:00 p.m.