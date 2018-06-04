POLICE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY TO GRADUATE 42ND CLASS

Sioux City’s Police Department will hold a graduation ceremony Tuesday evening for their latest Citizens Academy participants.

Lt. Chris Groves says it’s the 42nd graduating class of local residents:

OC………of police work. ;09

The academy is part of the department’s community policing effort to help give residents a better understanding of what the officers do each day:

OC……..police officers. :12

In addition to the weekly classes, each student is required to participate in a four-hour ride-a-long and two hours of observation in the Communication Center.

The graduation will be held Tuesday evening in the Sioux City Public Museum at 4th and Nebraska Streets beginning at 7:00 p.m.