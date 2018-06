NO AGREEMENT YET TO DEMOLISH SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR

THERE’S STILL NO CONTRACT SIGNED BETWEEN ANDERSON FARMS AND A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR TO DEMOLISH THE COMPANY’S GRAIN ELEVATOR THAT WAS DAMAGED BY AN EXPLOSION LAST TUESDAY.

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS HAD MINIMAL INVOLVEMENT IN THE PLANS TO DEMOLISH THE ANDERSON FARMS ELEVATOR.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY IS HELPING TO FACILITATE THE PROCESS:

SINCE THE GRAIN ELEVATOR EXPLOSION HAPPENED ON PRIVATE PROPERTY, THE COMPANY’S INSURANCE COMPANY WILL DEAL WITH DISPLACED RESIDENTS:

HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY WILL MAKE SURE THE DEMOLITION CONTRACTOR IS PROPERLY INSURED:

THE NAME OF THE DEMOLITION COMPANY IN NEGOTIATIONS HAS NOT BEEN REVEALED.

THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS MET SUNDAY WITH CITY AND COMPANY OFFICIALS REGARDING PROGRESS ON TAKING DOWN THE SHELL OF THE GRAIN ELEVATOR.