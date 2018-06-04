MARK LAMASTER – FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS FOR FATHERS & DAUGHTERS: 10 Life Lessons. 10 Faith-Driven Episodes. Lifetime Memories.

Author: Mark LaMaster

Book: FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS FOR FATHERS & DAUGHTERS: 10 Life Lessons. 10 Faith-Driven Episodes. Lifetime Memories.

Publishing: Author Academy Elite (March 28, 2018)

Mark is a Sioux City native.

Dads, do you want to connect with your tween or teenage daughter, but aren’t sure where to start? Is your daughter growing into a young woman right before your eyes? Do you feel like time is running out before you can teach her life’s important lessons? Do you want to help lead her in her faith walk? Friday Night Lights for Fathers and Daughters provides an answer! With turn-key scripts for each Episode, you and your daughter will explore 10, faith-driven life lessons and make memories that will last a lifetime. As directors of your own personal TV series, you and your daughter will cover topics ranging from faith and friendships to social media and self-image. Each Episode is designed for dads who might just need a spark to ignite their creativity. All you need to do is read the Episode, review the material, set a date, and you are ready to go! Each Episode includes the following: • Episode Guide • The Pitch (for Dads) • Behind the Scenes Setup • The Live Shoot! Activity (picnic breakfast, shopping, geocaching, waffles and Wi-Fi, prayer journals, s’mores, and more) • Personalized Pre-Episode Prayers • Backstage Passes • Red Carpet Interview Questions for Dads and Daughters • The Dad’n’Me Awards Ceremony Mark LaMaster is an author, speaker, and coach, whose mission is to help dads develop healthy lifestyles, lead well, and leave a lasting legacy. Mark lives in Minnesota with his bride and two teenage children. Connect at MarkLaMaster.com