A MOTORCYCLE CRASH SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN UNION COUNTY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE DRIVER.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE 64-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS RIDING ON 319TH STREET WHEN A DEER RAN ONTO THE ROAD AND WAS STRUCK BY THE MOTORCYCLE.

THE DRIVER, WHO WAS WEARING A HELMET, WAS THROWN FROM THE MOTORCYCLE AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED 5 MILES NORTHWEST OF ELK POINT AROUND 3:30PM.