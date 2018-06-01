BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN THIS SUMMER

There’s a lot to do in Sioux City and you can have fun experiencing some of the sights and activities and maybe earn a free vacation.

Enzo Carranante of Spectra says it’s time again for the annual “Tourist In Your Own Town” program, presented by Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe:

Once participants receive 8 stamps, they can turn in the contact information sheet inside the booklet at any location to be eligible to win prizes:

The program runs now through July 31st. A list of the locations is below:

Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

405 Wesley Parkway – 712-258-7790

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

623 Pearl Street – 712-224-2542

Sioux City Farmer’s Market

Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot

Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

1000 Larsen Park Road – 712-279-0198

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

4500 Sioux River Road – 712-258-0838

Sioux City Art Center

225 Nebraska Street – 712-279-6272

Sioux City Convention Center

801 4th Street – 712-279-4800

Sioux City Public Museum

607 4th Street – 712-279-6174

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center

900 Larsen Park Road – 712-224-5242

IBP Ice Center

3808 Stadium Drive – 712-279-4880

Sioux City Public Library

529 Pierce Street – 712-255-2933 x2231

The Railroad Museum – Sioux City

3400 Sioux River Road – 712-233-6996

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation

2600 Expedition Court – 712-252-5300

Long Lines Family Rec Center

401 Gordon Drive – 712-279-6126

Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace

33rd Street – 712-239-8670

Sioux City Public Pools:

Leif Erikson Pool – 31st & Court Street

Lewis Pool – 1621 Sioux Trail

Riverside Family Aquatics Center – 1301 Riverside Boulevard

Tyson Events Center / Gateway Arena

401 Gordon Drive – 712-279-4850