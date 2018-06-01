BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN THIS SUMMER

There’s a lot to do in Sioux City and you can have fun experiencing some of the sights and activities and maybe earn a free vacation.
Enzo Carranante of Spectra says it’s time again for the annual “Tourist In Your Own Town” program, presented by Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe:
Once participants receive 8 stamps, they can turn in the contact information sheet inside the booklet at any location to be eligible to win prizes:
The program runs now through July 31st. A list of the locations is below:
Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
405 Wesley Parkway – 712-258-7790
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum
623 Pearl Street – 712-224-2542
Sioux City Farmer’s Market
Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot
Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
1000 Larsen Park Road – 712-279-0198
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
4500 Sioux River Road – 712-258-0838
Sioux City Art Center
225 Nebraska Street – 712-279-6272
Sioux City Convention Center
801 4th Street – 712-279-4800
Sioux City Public Museum
607 4th Street – 712-279-6174
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center
900 Larsen Park Road – 712-224-5242
IBP Ice Center
3808 Stadium Drive – 712-279-4880
Sioux City Public Library
529 Pierce Street – 712-255-2933 x2231
The Railroad Museum – Sioux City
3400 Sioux River Road – 712-233-6996
Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
2600 Expedition Court – 712-252-5300
Long Lines Family Rec Center
401 Gordon Drive – 712-279-6126
Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace
33rd Street – 712-239-8670
Sioux City Public Pools:
Leif Erikson Pool – 31st & Court Street
Lewis Pool – 1621 Sioux Trail
Riverside Family Aquatics Center – 1301 Riverside Boulevard
Tyson Events Center / Gateway Arena
401 Gordon Drive – 712-279-4850