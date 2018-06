STABBING SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL, ANOTHER TO J-D

A SIOUX CITY STABBING SENT ONE TO THE HOSPITAL AND ONE TO JUVENILE DETENTION EARLY THIS MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 2023 PIERCE STREET AT 3:20 A.M. FOR A STABBING.

OFFICERS SPOKE TO THE VICTIM WHO GAVE THEM A DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT, WHO WAS LATER FOUND TWO BLOCKS FROM THE SCENE.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AND TREATED FOR NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE JUVENILE SUSPECT WAS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND TAKEN TO JUVENILE DETENTION.

NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.