ST. LUKE’S STAFF SPREADS THE LOVE AT FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY’S RETURNED TO THE DOWNTOWN AREA, WITH A VARIETY OF OFFERINGS SET UP ACROSS FROM THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM AT 7TH AND PEARL.

BESIDES ENJOYING LUNCH, MANY OF THOSE WHO SHOWED UP WERE GIVEN LONG STEMMED FLOWERS.

NANCY RENTEL AND OTHER STAFF FROM UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S LACTATION DEPARTMENT WERE HANDING OUT TWO FLOWERS PER PERSON:

OC…..AMAZING THEY ARE. :06

CINDY BILLIAR OF ST. LUKE’S SAYS SOME PEOPLE WERE CAUGHT OFF GUARD BY THE HOSPITAL STAFF “SPREADING THE LOVE”:

OC…….DOING FOR THEM. :07

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S PLANS TO DO OTHER PAY IT FORWARD ACTIVITIES AT FUTURE AREA EVENTS.