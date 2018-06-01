JUDGE TO TEMPORARILY BLOCK NEW IOWA ABORTION LAW

A judge will temporarily block the most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect in Iowa next month under an agreement between lawyers for the state and abortion rights groups.

Attorneys for the state and Governor Kim Reynolds agreed Friday to prevent the law from taking effect on July 1st after discussions with the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Emma Goldman Clinic.

The advocacy groups have sued the state to block the law, which bans most abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

An attorney for the state says the goal is to quickly get the case before a judge to argue the that the law is constitutional.

Judge Michael Huppert said during a court hearing Friday that he would issue a temporary injunction by the end of the day.

Reynolds signed the law May 2nd, two days after lawmakers approved it.