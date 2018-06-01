JOHNSON WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION TO IOWA SENATE

A state senator from Iowa who dropped his Republican affiliation to become an Independent has decided not to seek re-election.

Senator David Johnson of Ocheyedan announced Thursday he won’t run in his northwest Iowa district.

The 67-year-old Johnson didn’t explain his decision but noted in a statement that the political process had become more polarizing and partisan.

Johnson, a lifelong Republican who served two terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2002, dropped his affiliation in 2016 after President Trump made comments about a federal judge of Mexican heritage.

Johnson began voting as a no-party affiliated senator.

That led Senate Republicans to remove Johnson from committees.

Three Republicans and no Democrats are running in Tuesday’s primary for Johnson’s seat.