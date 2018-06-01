IOWA VOTERS REQUEST ABSENTEE BALLOTS IN RECORD NUMBERS

A record number of Iowans are voting by absentee ballot for the Tuesday, June 5th primary elections.

Data from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate shows as of May 31st, 46,087 Iowans had requested an absentee ballot, surpassing the 2014 number of 44,740.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says ballot requests have been strong locally:

OC…….on the Democratic side. :25

There were 1,939 Democratic absentee requests in Woodbury County and Republican absentee requests are also strong with 1861 and also 53 Libertarian absentee ballots requested according to state figures.

If you are waiting for Tuesday to vote, Gill says the polls will be open most of the day and evening:

OC…………to the polling places. :15

You must also vote at your regular precinct as all of the polling places are open.

Gill reminds voters to have an i.d. with them as they will be asked to show one:

OC…….cast a ballot. :22

If you did request an absentee ballot make sure it is mailed in postmarked by Monday, June 4th.