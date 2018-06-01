CHEESE PLANT EXPANSION MAY ADD 2 MILLION GALLONS OF DAILY WASTEWATER TO BIG SIOUX RIVER

CHEESE PLANT EXPANSION MAY ADD 2 MILLION GALLONS OF DAILY WASTEWATER TO...

A cheese maker’s plans to expanding its operations in eastern South Dakota is running into some opposition because of its request to dump millions of gallons of waste water per day into the Big Sioux River.

Wisconsin-based Agropur needs a permit from South Dakota environmental officials to discharge into the river.

Agropur is expanding its facility in Lake Norden and upgrading its waste water treatment plant.

Plans still call for discharging up to two million gallons of waste water a day into the nearby Big Sioux River watershed.

Environmentalists and officials with several water systems in the region say the move could put drinking water supplies downstream at risk.

They’re concerned about the nitrate levels that will go with the waste water when it’s put back into the river.

AP/Photo by Agropur