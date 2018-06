ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT QUICKLY CAUGHT BY POLICE

IT TOOK SIOUX CITY POLICE JUST 20 MINUTES TO FIND AND ARREST AN ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF COURT STREET AROUND 3:30PM WHERE THEY FOUND A VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN PISTOL WHIPPED AND ROBBED OF CASH AND JEWELRY.

A SHORT TIME LATER THE SUSPECT, 19-YEAR-OLD TRE’KEL BARKER OF SIOUX CITY WAS LOCATED AT 1203 5TH STREET.

BARKER WAS ARMED WITH A 9MM HANDGUN AND HAD THE VICTIM’S PROPERTY IN HIS POSSESSION.

HE WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT.

BARKER WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON.