U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMPLETES ACCEPTANCE TRIALS ON LAKE MICHIGAN

The U.S.S. Sioux City has completed Acceptance Trials in the waters of Lake Michigan.

The trials were conducted the week of May 20th and included surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system.

Other major features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and ride control.

The Littoral Combat Ship LCS 11 was built by the Lockheed Martin led industry team, and is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy later this summer.

The commissioning will then take place later this year in Annapolis, Maryland; the home of the U.S. Naval Academy.