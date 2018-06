SCHOLTEN HOPES TO SCORE A HIT WITH VOTERS IN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

J.D. SCHOLTEN IS ONE OF THREE DEMOCRATS HOPING TO WIN THE NOMINATION NEXT TUESDAY TO RUN FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT IN NOVEMBER’S ELECTION.

SCHOLTEN IS A SIOUX CITY NATIVE WHO GRADUATED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA, WORKED AS A PARALEGAL AND ON HIS FAMILY’S FARM, AND PLAYED BASEBALL AROUND THE WORLD.

HE IS MAKING HIS FIRST RUN FOR ELECTED OFFICE:

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE’S HEARD FROM MANY CONSTITUENTS FRUSTRATED WITH POLITICS AND THE LACK OF COMPROMISE BETWEEN THE TWO MAJOR PARTIES IN CONGRESS:

A COMPROMISE HASN’T BEEN FOUND WHEN IT COMES TO FEDERAL HEALTH CARE.

SCHOLTEN SAYS MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO FIX THE SYSTEM AND MAKE MEDICAL CARE AFFORDABLE:

SCHOLTEN HAS BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN FUNDRAISING, TOPPING NOT JUST HIS PARTY OPPONENTS BUT ALSO INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN STEVE KING.

SCHOLTEN’S ENDORSEMENTS INCLUDE CONGRESSMAN TIM RYAN OF OHIO AND NUMEROUS LOCAL OFFICIALS.