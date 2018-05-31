MORNINGSIDERS DISCUSS DETAILS OF INAUGURAL PUBLIC OPINION POLL

Morningside College’s Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement has released results of its first “Morningside Poll”.

Dr. Valerie Hennings and some of her students tabulated the phone poll results on public policy issues and the performance of Iowa’s legislative and executive branches of government.

Hennings says some issues surveyed showed a partisan response:

Morningside Senior Cody Hankerson worked on the poll and says Iowans surveyed had many responses to what they felt was the most important problem facing the state:

Sophomore Kailyn Robert dealt with firearms questions:

Robert says working on the poll has inspired her to do more in the field:

Research Now SSI conducted the poll from May 2nd through 12th with computer-assisted telephone interviews of 994 Iowa adults.

Detailed poll results are available online at the Morningside College website