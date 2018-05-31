HELP STILL AVAILABLE FOR DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS NEAR GRAIN ELEVATOR

South Sioux City residents who were evacuated from the area near a grain elevator explosion are slowly being allowed back to their homes.

A six block wide area around the Anderson Farms elevator has been downsized and some of the 100 or so residents have been allowed back.

Police Chief Ed Mahon says his officers are trying to contact the remaining evacuees:

OC………. how they are doing. ;14

Just one person stayed at the Red Cross shelter established at the South Sioux Middle School Wednesday night.

Mahon says the shelter will remain open through Thursday night.

Again, the contact number for evacuees to call is 402-494-7561.