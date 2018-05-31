BILLBOARDS ASK FOR HELP IN SOLVING FORMER TV ANCHOR’S DISAPPEARANCE

Friends and family of an Iowa TV news anchor missing since 1995 hope a new billboard campaign will help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work June 27, 1995, at station KIMT in Mason City.

Investigators have never found Huisentruit, who was declared legally dead in 2001.

No one has ever been charged in her disappearance.

Four billboards featuring a photo of Huisentruit and the message “Somebody knows something . is it YOU?” are being installed around Mason City.

The website FindJodi.com and its backers paid for three of the billboards and the fourth was donated.

Huisentruit was Minnesota native who graduated from St. Cloud State University.

photos courtesy FindJodi.com