SOUTH SIOUX OFFICIALS DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY FOLLOWING GRAIN ELEVATOR BLAST

South Sioux City officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening in the wake of a grain elevator explosion just before 1pm.

The explosion at the Anderson Farms Elevator sent one employee to a Lincoln, Nebraska burn unit with upper body injuries.

Two other employees escaped serious injury.

South Sioux Police evacuated a six block wide area around the elevator, putting around 100 residents out of their homes overnight and possibly for longer.

A gaping hole was blown out of the top of the building and South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon earlier said authorities were fearful the building would collapse:

A fire at the base of the elevator was extinguished late afternoon after MidAmerican Energy crews cut the natural gas flow into the structure.

The nearby Briar Cliff Athletic Dome was opened for residents and the Red Cross later was distributing cots and supplies at the South Sioux Middle School.

Any resident that needs to get personal belongings from their home should come to Incident Command at West 27th and 4th Avenue.

Police were escorting residents to their home to get personal belongings.