SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR WILL LIKELY BE DEMOLISHED

INSPECTORS HAVE BEEN ON THE SCENE OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY GRAIN ELEVATOR THAT WAS SEVERELY DAMAGED BY AN EXPLOSION TUESDAY.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS PLANS ARE BEING FORMED TO TRY AND PROTECT NEARBY HOMES AND BUSINESSES IF THE ELEVATOR COLLAPSES OR IS TAKEN DOWN:

MAHON SAYS THAT WILL LEAD TO SOME RESIDENTS BEING ALLOWED TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES.

FOR THOSE RESIDENTS WHO CAN’T RETURN HOME, THEY WILL BE ABLE TO STAY AT A RED CROSS SHELTER IN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL TONIGHT.

MEANWHILE A FINAL DECISION ON WHAT TO DO WITH THE GRAIN ELEVATOR OPERATED BY ANDERSON FARMS HAS NOT BEEN FINALIZED:

THE NAME OF THE EMPLOYEE INJURED IN TUESDAY’S EXPLOSION HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

CHIEF MAHON SAYS HE REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN, NEBRASKA BURN CENTER WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.