SHELTER TO OPEN FOR DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS NEAR GRAIN ELEVATOR BLAST

Residents displaced by the explosion at the Anderson Farms Grain Elevator Tuesday are able to take shelter at the South Sioux City Middle School.

City police say the Red Cross will be at the Middle School at 2:30p.m. Wednesday to set up shelter.

The shelter will be staffed overnight.

Residents should use the southwest corner of the building and enter at door 49.

South Sioux City officials are deciding their next move in dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s explosion that damaged the Anderson Farms Grain Elevator.

South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon says there are concerns that the shell of the building could collapse:

The blast sent one employee to a Lincoln, Nebraska burn center with upper body injuries.

Two other employees escaped serious injury.

South Sioux Police say they will be posting updates for residents on their Facebook page regarding further developments.