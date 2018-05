THURSDAY IS THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

ALL OF THE SCHOOLS WILL DISMISS ONE HOUR EARLY AS THE STUDENTS HEAD OUT FOR THEIR SUMMER VACATION.

BECAUSE OF THE HEAT, THE FOUR CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING WILL BE DISMISSED EARLIER.

BRYANT, HUNT, RIVERSIDE AND SUNNYSIDE STUDENTS WILL BE LET OUT OF CLASS AT 12:30 PM.