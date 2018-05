ONE INJURED AS TRUCK CRASHES THROUGH SIOUX CITY BUSINESS

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AFTER A MAN DROVE HIS BRAND NEW PICKUP THROUGH THE WALL OF A NORTHSIDE SIOUX CITY BUSINESS WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SGT SCOTT HATTING OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED WHEN THE 73-YEAR-OLD MAN PULLED INTO HITCHES, TRAILERS AND MORE ON HIGHWAY 75 NORTH AROUND 11AM:

OC……..WORKING INSIDE. :17

THAT EMPLOYEE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AS A PRECAUTION WITH MINOR INJURIES.

HATTING SAYS BECAUSE THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED ON PRIVATE PROPERTY, THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK WOULD NOT BE CITED:

OC……AS WELL. ;12

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS NOT HURT AND HAD BOUGHT THE 2018 PICKUP TUESDAY AND WAS BRINGING IT IN TO BE DETAILED.