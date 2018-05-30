MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SEASON BEGINS SUNDAY AT GRANDVIEW PARK

This Sunday a new season of eight concerts from the Sioux City Municipal Band will get underway at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Master of ceremonies Dave Madsen says the band and conductor are ready for the first performance of the summer:

OC………youth chorus. ;17

Madsen says those attending this Sunday’s concert are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal with them:

OC………..know that they’re brand new. ;12

And Madsen will also lead the crowd in a traditional sing-a-long at the concert:

OC……..or know them. ;14

The concerts begin at 7:30pm at the Bandshell and are free to the public thanks to the Sioux City Parks and Rec Department.