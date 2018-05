DOW CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

A DOW CITY, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS FATHER.

THE CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 45-YEAR-OLD TADD PAIGE IS CHARGED WITH 10 COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE THEFT, 34 COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND ONGOING CRIMINAL CONDUCT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT PAIGE ACCESSED HIS FATHER’S I-R-A ACCOUNT BY PRETENDING TO BE HIM AND SET UP A RECURRING PAYMENT BY CHECK.

PAIGE RECEIVED 44 CHECKS BETWEEN JANUARY OF 2016 AND AUGUST OF 2017 THAT TOTALED NEARLY $282-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

PAIGE IS BEING HELD IN THE CRAWFORD COUNTY JAIL ON $275-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.